TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare has been awarded the Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor title by French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron arrived in Tirana on Monday after a summit of European Union leaders with Western Balkan countries earlier in the day. He didn’t attend the talks because of the attack in which a teacher was fatally stabbed and three other people were wounded at a school in northern France. Macron awarded the title to Kadare “for his works, his courage to rise up against a dictatorial system … and a defender of freedom, a great writer of humanity.” The 87-year-old Kadare has long been mentioned as a possible contender for the Nobel Literature Prize.

