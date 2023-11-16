COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The judge that presided over Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial has agreed to step aside as the former lawyer convicted of killing his wife and younger son seeks a new trial because of alleged jury tampering. The South Carolina Supreme Court, however, on Thursday refused defense lawyers’ request to remove Judge Clifton Newman from Murdaugh’s state trial on financial crime charges or to delay the proceedings set to start Nov. 27. A pretrial hearing is set for Friday. Murdaugh’s lawyers are expected to argue for a delay because the attention surrounding the murder trial has not died down.

