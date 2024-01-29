COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh is returning to a South Carolina courtroom, but this the convicted killer, disbarred attorney and admitted thief won’t be fidgeting in the spotlight. Instead, the judge will be questioning the jurors who found him guilty of the shooting deaths of his wife and son. Monday’s unusual hearing is part of an appeal filed by Murdaugh’s attorneys, who accused a court clerk of tampering with the jury in last year’s murder case. Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill also is expected to be grilled by Murdaugh’s lawyers. The judge has limited questions to the tampering allegations and not other possible misconduct by the clerk.

