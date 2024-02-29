ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria will flex its muscle as a critical supplier for European countries seeking to lessen dependence on Russian gas as it welcomes leaders from other energy rich nations to a summit in Algiers this week. The country will host leaders from 13 other nations in Algiers, including Russia, Iran, Qatar and Venezuela while the industry confronts waning demand and new competition from renewable energy sources. Algerian officials say the summit will provide a venue to showcase the country’s growing role as a secure and reliable energy supplier.

