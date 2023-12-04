NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway audiences will soon be hearing the hit songs of Alicia Keys not far from where the multiple-Grammy-winner grew up. “Hell’s Kitchen,” the semi-autobiographical musical by the singer-songwriter, is making the move uptown from off-Broadway to the Shubert Theatre this spring. Performances begin March 28 with an opening set for April 20. Tickets are on sale Dec. 11. The musical features Keys’ best-known hits: “Fallin’,” “No One,” “Girl on Fire,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and, of course, “Empire State of Mind,” as well as four new songs. The coming-of-age story about a gifted teenager is by playwright Kristoffer Diaz,

