KEMMERER, Wyo. (KIFI) – By noon Wednesday, the weather had heated up, and so did the race — a 35-mile out-and-back trail saw an average speed just shy of 14 mph with a 13.6 mph average for Alix Crittenden of Bondurant, Wyo.

The Yellow Bib which has rested on Anny Malo’s shoulders every stage except one since last year, dramatically moved to Alix Wednesday.

It’s going to be a battle to see who wears it after Thursday’s race.

“I’m super SUPER excited,” Alix said. “I’m so proud of my dogs. It wasn’t easy but they just powered right through it. They did everything I asked them to do and a little more.”

Anny remains in first place overall, and Alix is in second place followed by Cathy Rivest in third place. For complete times click HERE.

From Kemmerer, the race goes to Pinedale, Wyoming for Stage Five.

The daily race schedule is as follows:

February 2 – Stage Five – Pinedale, Wyoming

February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming

February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

The Pedigree Stage Stop Race consists of seven individual stages on National Forest land trails

which wind through the seven mountain ranges of western Wyoming and Idaho. Teams cover 30 to

35 miles per day on out-and-back courses.