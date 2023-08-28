TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts. The Japanese automaker said it doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack, but the cause was still under investigation. It’s unclear when the lines will be back up. Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.

