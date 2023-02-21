PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A man with alleged ties to a California prison gang has pleaded not guilty to killing six people, including a teenage mother and her baby, last month at a central California home connected to a rival gang. Rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, was stunned by the Jan. 16 massacre. Angel Uriarte pleaded not guilty Tuesday and remains held without bail. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment. Uriarte and his co-defendant are charged with six counts of murder and other crimes.