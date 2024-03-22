Allergy season in the U.S. is starting sooner than experts expected. Experts say climate change is leading trees and grasses to pollinate longer and more intensely. That means more days of stuffy noses and itchy eyes for more than 80 million Americans. People can manage most symptoms by using over-the-counter medicines and knowing pollen levels. But if that doesn’t work, experts suggest seeing a doctor who can determine what specific pollen you’re allergic to.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.