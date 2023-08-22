GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Bernardo Arévalo’s experience in peacebuilding and diplomacy eminently qualify him to lead Guatemala as the conflict-riven country’s next president, those who know him say. But first he will have to overcome forces that could keep him from taking power. Guatemalans voted for Arévalo in a landslide Sunday, but his opponent, former first lady Sandra Torres, has not conceded, or said anything for that matter. Arévalo and those who know him say that he wants to unite his country. It’s a platform of eradicating corruption that has earned enemies among the political and economic elite.

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN and SONIA PÉREZ D. Associated Press

