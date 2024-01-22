BERLIN (AP) — Almost 80 years after the Holocaust, about 245,000 Jewish survivors are still living across more than 90 countries. A new report reveals that nearly half of them, or 49%, are living in Israel, 18% in Western Europe, 16% in the United States, and 12% in countries of the former Soviet Union. According to the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which issued the study, their median age is 86; 20% are older than 90 years. The vast majority, or 96% of survivors, are “child survivors” who were born after 1928. The report is based on figures that were collected up to last August.

