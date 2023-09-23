IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The fight to end Alzheimer’s disease continues.

This morning the Idaho Falls chapter of the Alzheimer’s association held its annual walk to raise awareness and money for research.

Each participant got a colored flower. The color of the flower represented how that person is affected by the Alzheimer’s disease.

This year, the group has raised more than $35,000 so far.

The Alzheimer’s Association for the Idaho Falls Chapter is inspired by seeing the community come together to support the cause.

“Walk day is my favorite day. It is our biggest support group. It’s when we bring the community together to raise awareness about this disease and all those that are living the disease, our caregivers for the disease, said Alix Hilton, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Idaho Falls. “I think this touches a lot of lives and it’s very devastating to go through.”

“Today we bring hope around how far we’ve come and showing the support that we have together in ending this disease,” Hilton said.

Their goal is to raise $55,000 this year. Donations can still be made until December 31. Hilton says the need is rising so they need to keep up.