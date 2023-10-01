Patchy fog and clouds are left behind as the low that brought 3 days of off and on showers exits and we prepare for a long dry warming stretch of 60’s and 70’s after today. Mostly cloudy for Wednesday and highs in the upper 50’s.

With less cloud cover and high pressure to rescue us from this dreary weathe, lows tonight will be even cooler in the 30’s. That sets up a warming trend bouncing us into the 60’s and close to 70’s by weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather