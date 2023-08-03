This is a developing story. It will be updated.

It’s an increase from $121.2 billion in second quarter of 2022.

New York (CNN) — Amazon’s sales boomed in the second quarter, growing 11% to $134.4 billion.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.