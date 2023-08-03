By Ramishah Maruf, CNN
New York (CNN) — Amazon’s sales boomed in the second quarter, growing 11% to $134.4 billion.
It’s an increase from $121.2 billion in second quarter of 2022.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
