By THALIA BEATY and GLENN GAMBOA

Associated Press

Since 2013, more than 1 million charities received donations from AmazonSmile, which sent a small portion of a customer’s purchase on Amazon to a nonprofit of their choice. Amazon announced last week that the program will end on Feb. 20. Nonprofits are now looking for ways to replace that funding, and some of Amazon’s competitors, including Walmart and Target, have community donation programs that are somewhat similar to AmazonSmile. Patrick Malone, an Amazon spokesperson, said the company’s decision to end the program is a strategic shift to support initiatives that work on a larger scale, like its $2 billion contribution to build affordable housing.