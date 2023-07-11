LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. authorities have arrested a California man accused of killing three women in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and crossing back and forth across the border after each of the deaths that occurred over the course of nearly a year starting in 2021. U.S. authorities arrested 30-year-old Bryant Rivera of Downey, California, on one charge of femicide in relation to the strangulation death of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Tijuana on Jan. 25, 2022. Mexico plans to present evidence and add charges for the deaths of two more women in Tijuana after Rivera is extradited.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.