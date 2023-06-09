American Airlines and JetBlue are trying to salvage parts of their partnership in the Northeast, even after a federal judge ruled they must break up the deal. In a court filing Friday, the airlines said they should be allowed to keep selling tickets on each other’s flights in the Northeast and link their frequent-flyer programs. The Justice Department sharply disagrees. The government says letting American and JetBlue keep some ties would mean travelers won’t get the benefits of full competition between the two airlines.

