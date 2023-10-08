NEW YORK (AP) — The pilots’ union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. In an email to members, union President Ed Sicher says the company’s pilots should not fly to Israel until they can be “reasonably assured of the region’s safety and security.”

