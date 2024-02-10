LONDON (AP) — As chances rise of a Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch in the U.S. presidential election race, America’s allies are bracing for a bumpy ride. Many worry that a second term for Trump would be an earthquake. But tremors already abound and concerns are rising that the U.S. could grow less dependable regardless of who wins. With a divided electorate and gridlock in Congress, the next American president could easily become consumed by manifold challenges at home. That’s before even beginning to address flashpoints around the world from Ukraine to the Middle East. Analyst Thomas Gift said that whoever wins the presidential race, the world is headed toward one where the United States is no longer the undisputed superpower.

