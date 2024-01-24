ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – Weather conditions are not being cooperative, so the American Dog Derby has been moved to Bear Gulch.
Officials say hopefully snow conditions will hold, but there is a chance conditions will not be safe for dogs.
The race structure has also been changed to ensure a safer race for mushers and dogs.
The Oldest All-American Dog Sled Race is set for Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2024.
Officials say the good news is the $10,000 race purse is guaranteed.
You can register HERE.
