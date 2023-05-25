AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – American Falls J R Simplot Elementary School has been awarded the prestigious STEM School Designation by the Idaho STEM Action Center.

The school was presented with a $10,000 check as part of the designation, presented by John McFarlane, Partnership Program Coordinator. Additionally, the school will receive a $10,000 check each year for the next six years.

The STEM School Designation, based on the criteria of the 10 Cognia STEM School Standards, aims to recognize schools or programs that provide high-quality, interdisciplinary, and multi-grade STEM education. This designation emphasizes the importance of incorporating real-world practices of STEM professionals into the learning experience. By engaging in interdisciplinary learning models, students at American Falls J R Simplot Elementary School have the opportunity to make connections between various disciplines and deepen their understanding of STEM concepts. They also learn to apply their knowledge across different subject areas and real-world contexts, enhancing their learning experiences.

Principal Chris Torgesen expressed his gratitude for the STEM School Designation, stating, “We are honored to receive the STEM School Designation from the Idaho STEM Action Center. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our educators in providing high-quality STEM education to our students. We believe that interdisciplinary learning and real-world engagement are key in preparing our students for future success in STEM fields.”

John McFarlane, Partnership Program Coordinator at the Idaho STEM Action Center, highlighted the importance of this designation, stating, “American Falls J R Simplot Elementary School has exemplified the standards set forth by the STEM School Designation. Their commitment to interdisciplinary learning and engagement in real-world STEM practices is commendable. We are proud to support their efforts and invest in their future success.”

Superintendent Randy Jensen of American Falls commended the school’s achievement, stating, “The STEM School Designation showcases the dedication of American Falls J R Simplot Elementary School in providing exceptional STEM education. This recognition will further enhance our district’s commitment to offering comprehensive and innovative learning experiences for our students.”

The $10,000 grant received from the Idaho STEM Action Center will support the ongoing development and enhancement of STEM programs at American Falls J R Simplot Elementary School, ensuring that students continue to receive an outstanding STEM education.

Photo includes Troy Lindvent (Busisness Rep on the Advosry Board from Lamb Weston), ISU Professor Wendy Ruchti, Principal Chris Torgesen, teacher Michelle Anderson, Superintendent Randy Jensen