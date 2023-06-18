Detroit (AP) — Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery after the Civil War and the treatment of America’s Black citizens throughout U.S. history. Although end-of-slavery celebrations are new in many areas, in Memphis, where the slave trade once thrived, the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated since long before it became a designated federal holiday in 2021. This year, Tennessee lawmakers approved it as a state holiday as well. Schools and federal buildings will be closed Monday to observe the holiday.

By BIANCA VÁZQUEZ TONESS, ED WHITE and ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.