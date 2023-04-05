COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The candidates vying against former President Donald Trump for the White House in 2024 are battling for air time and media attention this week. The GOP front-runner’s indictment and arraignment is dominating headlines. Still, some are trying. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson used the historic moment to announce his own 2024 Republican presidential campaign. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley visited the U.S.-Mexico border to highlight the need for immigration reform. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a trip to Ukraine to underline the importance of support for the U.S. ally.

