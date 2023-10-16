AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ammon City Council election season is in full swing.

Voters in Ammon are invited to participate in an upcoming city council debate featuring candidates competing for seats in the 2023 election.

This event will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho.

Here is a list of the candidates running for city council seats:

Seat 1:

Sean Crystal

Scott Wessel

Seat 3:

Debra Clapp

Jeff Fullmer

Sid Hamberlin

Seat 4:

Robert Loveland

Kris Oswald

George Vander Meer

Seat 5:

Heidi Boyle

Nolan Wheeler

The debate will serve as a platform for voters to get to know the candidates and their positions on issues that will impact the city’s future.

You can watch the debate below.