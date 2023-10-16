AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ammon City Council election season is in full swing.
Voters in Ammon are invited to participate in an upcoming city council debate featuring candidates competing for seats in the 2023 election.
This event will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho.
Here is a list of the candidates running for city council seats:
Seat 1:
- Sean Crystal
- Scott Wessel
Seat 3:
- Debra Clapp
- Jeff Fullmer
- Sid Hamberlin
Seat 4:
- Robert Loveland
- Kris Oswald
- George Vander Meer
Seat 5:
- Heidi Boyle
- Nolan Wheeler
The debate will serve as a platform for voters to get to know the candidates and their positions on issues that will impact the city’s future.
You can watch the debate below.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.