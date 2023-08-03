AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon will hold the annual Annual Days celebration this weekend.

Festivities begin Friday, August 4 at 9:00 p.m. with 10 glowing hot air balloons on the McCowin Park North field.

The hot air balloons will also lift off on Saturday and Sunday morning.

On Saturday, August 5, there will be more than 100 vendors, food, prizes, children’s activities, live entertainment, a car show and much more. Parking at McCowin will be extremely limited. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the complimentary shuttle service from Hillcrest High School to McCowin Park.

