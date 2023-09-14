AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The funds donated for the ‘MDA Fill the Boot’ fundraiser have exceeded any previous year, according to the Ammon Fire Department.

Firefighters from the department filled the streets on Hitt Road and 17th Street on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 to collect donations in their boots.

“Normally we get tons of change in pennies and quarters,” Captain Jon Molbert said. “I think it meant a lot more for a lot of our staff and maybe some of the community.”

“This year we were getting a lot more actual bills and some large dollar bills too. So we had Venmo set up. And so for people that didn’t have change or money that’s still wanted to donate, we were able to do that and that helped us out quite a bit also.”

While the Ammon Fire Department usually does its ‘Fill the Boot’ drive toward the end of summer, this year was extra special.

“I think it meant a lot more for a lot of our staff and maybe some of the community,” Molbert said. “It was nice to be able to raise money and be noticed as the fire department being out there at the same time as 911 was going on.”

The fundraiser is an annual event to provide aid to treat patients with the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The donations made will help fund the MDA and other Eastern Idaho charities.

The drive was a success, due to the community support. While the department doesn’t have a final number, they do know that the amount will be the highest amount of money that they have ever received.

If you missed your opportunity to donate to the Ammon Fire department, you can still send a payment through Venmo, at/@ BCFD-AMMON.