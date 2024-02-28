THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Amsterdam police say that a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Dutch rapper has been arrested on a European warrant at an airport in Paris. Police said that the 20-year-old man was detained at Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to board a flight Wednesday from Paris to French Guiana in South America. Detectives believe he fatally shot 26-year-old Danzel Silos who is better known as rapper Bigidagoe in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Dutch capital. Police say that a major investigation team set up after the slaying is looking into “the background of a possible conflict between rap groups.”

