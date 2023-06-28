MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California but caused no major injuries. A Ventura County fire captain, Brian McGrath, says three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision Wednesday in Moorpark. Seven people suffered minor injuries and one person had moderate injuries. Passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the help of first responders. The derailed train cars remained upright. Wreckage of an unrecognizable vehicle lay nearby. Moorpark is about 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

