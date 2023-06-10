By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Amy Schumer is not holding back when it comes to celebrities and diet trends.

The actor and comedian visited “Watch What Happens Live with Any Cohen” on Thursday, and during the episode the topic of Ozempic came up, with host Cohen admitting to the fact that he wonders which celebrities have used the type 2 diabetes drug for weight loss.

“Like a year ago, I tried it,” Schumer said, going on to mention that she “was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son.”

She added that while she “was so skinny,” her young son was “throwing a ball” at her and she couldn’t engage due to feeling unwell on the medication.

Although it turned out the drug wasn’t for her, Schumer acknowledged other public figures have taken it, and criticized (without naming anyone specific) those who have tried to hide it.

“Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions,’” she told Cohen. “Like shut the f— up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop.”

“Be real with the people,” she added. “When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

Ozempic, also known as Wegovy, is a brand name for the generic drug Semaglutide. Wegovy is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for weight loss. The most common side effects of the drug include headaches and gastrointestinal issues.

