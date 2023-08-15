AL-MADAM, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nestled in the sand dunes an hour’s drive from the skyscrapers of Dubai, a desert village abandoned in the 1990s stands as an eerie relic of the rapid urbanization of the United Arab Emirates. Built in the 1970s to house semi-nomadic Bedouin, the village was abandoned two decades later as oil wealth transformed the country. Today, the United Arab Emirates is a global hub of commerce and tourism, home to the futuristic cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The village has become something of a tourist attraction, offering a glimpse at the Emirates’ hardscrabble past.

