MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gunman has killed an activist who led a group of volunteers searching for some of Mexico’s more than 100,000 missing people. Prosecutors say the killer burst into a beauty salon in the northern border city of Mexicali and shot to death Ángela León. León was at least the seventh volunteer searcher killed since 2021. An eighth activist was abducted in January and has not been heard from since. Prosecutors in the northern border state of Baja California pledged late Thursday to investigate the crime, which is all the more shocking because most searchers say they are not trying to put anyone in jail.

