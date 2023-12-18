BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike believed to have been carried out by Jordan’s air force hit a southern province in Syria. The strike late on Monday night came hours after Jordan said its troops killed several smugglers in a clash along the border. Smugglers have using Jordan as a corridor over the past years to smuggle highly addictive Captagon amphetamines out of Syria, mainly to oil-rick Arab Gulf states. Jordan did not confirm the strike in the province of Sweida. Jordanian authorities have managed to stop several smuggling attempts, including some in which smugglers used drones to fly the drugs over the border.

