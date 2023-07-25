NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s fractured opposition parties have joined forces in a rare show of unity and formed an alliance to unseat the popular but polarizing prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Last week, more than two dozen parties joined the alliance, named the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Called INDIA for short, it’s likely to attack Modi’s party on its economic record, rising unemployment and a host of other domestic problems. At stake, they say, is the future of India’s multiparty democracy and secular foundations that have seen assaults from Modi’s Hindu nationalist government. Modi will be seeking reelection in a 2024 national election to a third consecutive term. He is widely expected to win.

