FORT WORTH, TEXAS (AP) — Photographer Mat Otero works for The Associated Press in Dallas, Texas, just inside the path of totality for this week’s solar eclipse. He created a solar filter and brought three cameras to the Dallas Zoo for the big event. Clouds rolled in. He thought he’d be skunked. Then, for just a few minutes, they parted during totality. Laying on his back with a tripod, he made a spectacular photo, showing the reddish trails of plasma looping off the sun’s surface. The image captured a fraction of a second in time, but Otero says he felt like it was a secret look into the cosmos.

