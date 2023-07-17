CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run media report that an apartment building collapsed Monday in the capital, Cairo, leaving at least seven people dead. The MENA news agency says four survivors were recovered from under the rubble of a four-story building which collapsed Monday in Cairo’s neighborhood of Hadaeq el-Qubbah. Police forces cordoned off the area as rescue teams combed through the rubble, searching for survivors. It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.