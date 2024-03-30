GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Anupam Nath has been covering Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Guwahati in northeastern India for two decades. In that time, he’s mastered navigating the large, vibrant celebrations, which allows him to focus on the small details. In this photo one can even see the colored powder used by revelers on a swarm of bees.

