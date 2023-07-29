NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say an explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in southern India, killing eight people and wounding several others. There was no immediate word as to what had caused the explosion on Saturday in the district of Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu state. Authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency that houses and shops nearby were also damaged. Rescuers, police and firefighters rushed to the site. India has a huge demand for firecrackers, which are used in religious festivals and weddings. There are fatal accidents nearly every year as people work in makeshift factories in the absence of proper safety standards.

