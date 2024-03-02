MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say an “emergency” damaged an apartment building in St. Petersburg. State news agency Tass said that the damage was caused by an “explosion,” while local news and social media said that a drone had hit the building. The Associated Press could not verify these claims. There were no casualties, St. Petersburg Gov. Alexander Beglov wrote on Telegram. The Mash news site said that the apartment building was hit by a Ukrainian drone, publishing videos appearing to show the moment the apartment building was struck. Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the incident.

