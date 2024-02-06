MILAN (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed by another teen at a high school near Milan. It was the second school stabbing in as many days in the northern Lombardy region after a teacher was knifed by a student. The news agency LaPresse said Tuesday that authorities were questioning the 17-year-old suspected aggressor. The motive for the stabbing at a vocational high school south of the Lombardy capital was unclear. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of a stab wound to the thigh. Unions have sounded the alarm about rising acts of violence. The incidents range from stabbings to students throwing objects at teachers during lessons to parents hitting administrators.

