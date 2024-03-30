ENID, Okla. (AP) — Voters in the northwest Oklahoma city of Enid will decide whether to recall a city councilor with ties to white supremacist groups. Judd Blevins was elected last year to a city council seat in this community of just over 50,000 residents in the heart of the state’s wheat plains. The 42-year-old hasn’t denied his past ties to racist groups. During a community forum held ahead of Tuesday’s recall election, he admitted participating in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, when white nationalists carried torches through the University of Virginia campus and chanted: “Jews will not replace us.” Blevins also acknowledged his connection to Identity Evropa, a now-defunct white-supremacist group that gained notoriety for its participation in the rally.

