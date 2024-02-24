COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — At least one member of the Republican National Committee is working to slow Donald Trump’s attempted takeover of the organization. Mississippi committeeman Henry Barbour is pushing to keep the committee neutral until Trump is officially the presidential nominee and block it from paying his legal bills. The effort comes after Trump last week publicly called to install one of his senior campaign advisors and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in top roles. Lara Trump suggested earlier in the week that GOP voters would support the committee paying her father-in-law’s legal bills as he faces a raft of criminal and civil indictments. But a senior Trump adviser, Chris LaCivita, says the RNC would not pay Trump’s legal bills.

