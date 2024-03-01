CANTON, Mich. (AP) — A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart and injured several people in suburban Detroit. A Canton police statement says numerous people were transported from the scene Friday afternoon, but the number of injured and cause of the crash weren’t immediately clear. Video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with a black SUV in the store and numerous people milling around.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.