LOS ANGELES (AP) — The names of thousands of people held in Japanese American incarceration camps during World War II will be digitized and made available for free on Ancestry. The genealogy company announced Wednesday it is collaborating with the Irei Project, which has been working to memorialize more than 125,000 detainees. Ancestry is known as one of the largest global online resources of family history. Researchers with the Irei Project say it’s an ideal partnership because the project’s researchers were already utilizing Ancestry. Some of the site’s collections include nearly 350,000 records. People will be able to look at more than just names and delve into a bigger story for each person.

