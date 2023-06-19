ROME (AP) — Four temples from ancient Rome stand smack in the middle of one of the modern city’s busiest crossroads. But until this week, practically the only ones getting a close-up view were cats, who prowled the so-called “Sacred Area,” which includes ruins of the building where Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C. On Monday, the grouping of temples became Rome’s latest tourist attraction. The area was unearthed nearly 100 years ago during dictator Benito Mussolini’s makeover of the Italian capital. From walkways, visitors can view the foundation and part of a wall of Pompey’s Curia, a building which was serving as the Senate’s temporary home when Caesar was stabbed.

