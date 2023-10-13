IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department will close Anderson Street/Lincoln Road at Yellowstone Highway this Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.

No through traffic will be allowed, but drivers will still be able to access businesses.

Traffic on the highway will not be affected. Drivers should use other routes to avoid delays.

Paving this weekend is part of ongoing construction to upgrade this intersection and the intersection of Broadway Street/Elm Street and Yellowstone Highway. Similar closures can be expected soon at intersection of Broadway Street/Elm Street and will be announced separately.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.