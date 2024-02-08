LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andra Day normally deals with with nervousness before any big show — especially in front of her peers. But the Grammy winner eventually leans on prayer to settle her anxiety. On Sunday, Day will certainly use the same approach before she graces the Super Bowl stage as a pregame performer. She’s set to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Along with Day’s performance, other pregame performers include country music star Reba McEntire who will sing the national anthem, while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful.” Usher is the featured halftime performer.

