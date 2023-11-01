CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico.

Personal

Birth date: November 13, 1953

Birth place: Tepetitán, Mexico

Birth name: Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Father: Andrés López Ramón, a store owner

Mother: Manuela Obrador González, a store owner

Marriages: Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller (2006-present); Rocío Beltrán Medina (1979-2003, her death)

Children: with Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller: Jesús Ernesto; with Rocío Beltrán Medina: José Ramón, Andrés Manuel, Gonzalo Alfonso

Education: Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Public Administration and Political Science, 1976

Religion: Raised Catholic, identifies as Christian

Other Facts

Often referred to by his nickname AMLO, his initials.

Has written more than 15 books.

Known for his campaigns against election fraud.

His grandfather, a native of the Spanish town Ampuero, arrived in Mexico as an exile during the 1930s under the protection of President Lázaro Cárdenas.

Timeline

1977-1982 – Director of National Indigenous Institute of Tabasco. During this time he lives among the Chontal Indians.

1983 – Head of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the State of Tabasco.

1984 – Director of the Social Promotion department at the National Consumer Institute.

1988 – Unsuccessfully runs for governor. Prior to the election, López Obrador leaves the Institutional Revolution Party and joins the Party of Democratic Revolution (PRD).

1994 – Unsuccessfully runs for governor of the State of Tabasco.

1996-1999 – President of the Party of the Democratic Revolution.

2000-2005 – Mayor of Mexico City.

May 2004 – Impeachment proceedings are filed against López Obrador, claiming he violated a court order.

August 29, 2004 – Thousands of people march through Mexico City in support of López Obrador. The protest is in response to the impeachment charges filed against him.

May 4, 2005 – Impeachment charges are dropped, allowing López Obrador to run for president.

2006 – Unsuccessfully runs for president of Mexico; loses by a half-percentage point.

July 3, 2012 – After losing the presidential election on July 1, López Obrador claims there is voter fraud and asks for a recount of the ballots.

July 12, 2012 – López Obrador announces he is filing a legal challenge to the vote.

August 31, 2012 – Mexico’s electoral tribunal upholds the legality of the election and declares Enrique Peña Nieto president of Mexico. López Obrador announces he won’t accept the vote count.

December 3, 2013 – Suffers from a heart attack.

2014 – Founds the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) political party.

July 1, 2018 – Wins the presidential election with more than 53% of the vote.

December 1, 2018 – Is sworn into office.

March 19, 2019 – Signs vow that he will not seek reelection as president.

April 16, 2019 – Announces he will cancel the educational reform that came into effect under Peña Nieto.

January 24, 2021 – Announces he has tested positive for Covid-19. States that his symptoms are mild and that he is receiving medical treatment.

January 10, 2022 – Announces he has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

April 10, 2022 – López Obrador wins Mexico’s first presidential recall referendum.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.