(CNN) — Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso have spent much of their college careers battling in the paint. But after Monday’s WNBA draft, one of the most anticipated in league history, they’ll finally be on the same team.

Both Cardoso, the Brazilian number 3 pick from the University of South Carolina, and Reese, a Baltimore native who was picked seventh out of Louisiana State University, were selected by the Chicago Sky — creating a formidable duo.

“I’m just so excited I get to play with Kamilla,” Reese said shortly after being picked. “I’ve been playing against her since high school.”

Similarly, Cardoso expressed excitement about playing with Reese — who, like Cardoso, brings height and strength to the frontcourt. (Cardoso is 6 foot 7 and Reese is 6 foot 3.)

“Two great players together, nobody’s going to get no rebounds on us,” Cardoso joked during a press conference after the draft.

Monday’s draft came eight days after the college women’s basketball season ended with a historic championship game in which Cardoso and the South Carolina Gamecocks beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa to cap off a perfect, undefeated season and take home the trophy.

Nearly 19 million people tuned in for the matchup, making it the most-watched basketball game at any level, regardless of gender, since 2019.

And though Clark finished her college career without a ring, she was selected as the no. 1 overall pick on Monday by the Indiana Fever.

“I think the biggest thing is I’m just very lucky to be in this moment and all these opportunities and these things, they’re once in a lifetime,” Clark said.

The WNBA season tips off May 14. The Chicago Sky’s first matchup is against the Dallas Wings on May 15.

