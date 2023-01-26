By FADI TAWIL and KAREEM CHEHAYEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Scores of protesters have scuffled with riot police in Beirut as they try to break into the chief offices of Lebanon’s judiciary. The demonstrations came after Lebanon’s chief prosecutor moved Wednesday to cripple the probe into a massive port explosion that wreaked havoc on the capital city two years ago. The prosecutor ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation and filed charges against the judge leading the probe, Tarek Bitar. The probe has stalled for years and threatens to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, rife with corruption and mismanagement. Advocates for Bitar, including most of the victims’ families, fear officials may formally remove the maverick judge from the probe.