CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Do you want to do something “wild” to benefit the Idaho Foodbank in southeast Idaho?

Head on over to the 17th Annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 at the Chubbuck C-A-L Ranch store.

This free event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day. Funds raised will help feed families, friends, and neighbors in need right here in southeast Idaho.

Event attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of many great prizes, including art prints, memberships to shooting ranges, handguns and a safe donated by C-A-L Ranch and more. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. You can even purchase your personal “wingspan” length of raffle tickets for $60.

Last year, Sportsmen Against Hunger raised $3,200 for the Idaho Foodbank.